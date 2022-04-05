Assam: Man Attempts Suicide by Jumping from a Ferry

In yet another incident, a person attempted suicide by jumping in the Brahmaputra from a ferry at Nimatighat which was on its way to Kamalabari.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the man jumped off from the RPL Digaru boat which was on its way to Kamalabari from Nimatighat.

The man was however, saved by the people in the ferry.

The man has been identified as Saru Dutta a resident of Gormukh in Majuli.

The other passengers in the ferry immediately reported the incident to police.

The police immediately turned to the spot and took the man along with them for inquiry and also to prevent him from undertaking any more such actions.

The man even tried to escape from police custody but he was detained and sent for medical attention.

However, the reason behind his alleged suicide attempt is yet to be known.

