Assam: Man Beaten to Death by Brother in Kokrajhar, Accused on the Run

In Assam’s Kokrajhar district, a man was allegedly killed by his own brother following a violent altercation late on Sunday night.

The incident took place in the Salakati area under the jurisdiction of the local police outpost. The deceased has been identified as Kangkan Rabha, while the accused brother, Tepong Rabha, is currently absconding.

According to preliminary information, the two brothers had gathered at Konkon Rabha’s residence in Salakati Bazaar on Sunday evening. During the night, the situation reportedly turned tense after both men consumed alcohol, and an argument broke out between them.

Locals said such disputes between the brothers were not uncommon, especially after drinking. However, the argument on Sunday night quickly escalated into a violent confrontation.

During the fight, Tepong Rabha allegedly attacked his elder brother with a piece of stone, striking him on the head. The blow proved fatal, and Konkon Rabha died on the spot.

The incident came to light when local residents noticed the body and immediately informed the police. Officers from the Salakati police outpost rushed to the scene and began a preliminary investigation.

Police sources said the accused had reportedly come from Salakati Bamunigaon earlier that evening. After the incident, he fled the area and has since been missing.

The body of the deceased was recovered from his residence, and further procedures were initiated by the police as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Assam Police have launched a search operation to trace the accused. Investigators are also trying to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the fatal assault.