Assam: Married Woman’s Suspicious Death Sparks Murder Allegations In Kokrajhar

A young married woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, prompting serious allegations from her family that she was killed by her husband and in-laws. Police have registered a case at Kokrajhar Sadar Police Station and initiated an investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Nasrin Sultana, who had been married for nearly six years to Ajibur Rahman, a resident of Bamunigaon Part III under Kokrajhar Police Station. The couple had tied the knot in accordance with customary social traditions.

According to report, of Nasrin’s parental family, her married life had been troubled from the beginning. They alleged that she was subjected to frequent mental and physical abuse by her husband and his relatives. Despite the alleged mistreatment, Nasrin continued to stay in her matrimonial home and was the mother of two children.

Family members further claimed that Ajibur Rahman had been planning to remarry and was allegedly involved in unlawful activities. They stated that Nasrin had objected to his intentions, which led to escalating tensions within the household.

Suspicion of Foul Play

The incident reportedly took place around 1 am on February 23. Her family has alleged that she was brutally assaulted inside her home before being killed. They suspect that her body was later suspended from the ceiling in an attempt to portray the death as a suicide.

Relatives who saw the body claimed there were visible injury marks on her head and other parts of her body, which they believe contradict the theory of suicide. These observations have intensified their demand for a thorough forensic probe.

Accused Family Members Absconding

As per the report, the husband and several of his family members are reportedly missing since the incident came to light. Nasrin’s family has also alleged that law enforcement authorities have not acted swiftly enough in apprehending the accused.

Police officials have confirmed that a formal case has been registered and that further investigation is in progress. Authorities have assured that all angles, including the possibility of homicide, are being examined.