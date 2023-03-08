Assam: Man Beaten to Death by Father and Brother during Deul

In yet another horrific incident, a man was beaten to death by his own father and brother during Deul Mahotsav.

The deceased has been identified as Azizul Islam. The incident took place during broad daylight on Wednesday.

Both of the accused Iman Ali, his father and Ilias Ali, his brother has been apprehended by the Police.

According to sources, the father had a conflict with Azizul over his inherited property. The same led to his death as Azizul was mercilessly beaten by his father and brother.

Last year, in July, a man was allegedly killed by his own brother over a land dispute in Udalguri under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam.

he incident was reported from Bhutuniduba village.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Asgar Ali (52), was killed by his elder brother due to a long-standing dispute related to their property.

Following the incident, local police apprehended the accused brother, Akbar Ali, and his wife in connection to the incident.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that Akbar Ali and his wife as well as their son Abdus Salam were involved in the murder.

Upon interrogation, Akbar confessed to his crime, police said.

According to the police, the accused had tied Asgar’s hands with rope and bludgeoned him to death with a stick and brick.