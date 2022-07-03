Assam: Man Kills Brother Over Land Dispute In Udalguri

A man was allegedly killed by his own brother over a land dispute in Udalguri under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam.

The incident was reported from Bhutuniduba village.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Asgar Ali (52), was killed by his elder brother due to a long-standing dispute related to their property.

Following the incident, local police apprehended the accused brother, Akbar Ali, and his wife in connection to the incident.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that Akbar Ali and his wife as well as their son Abdus Salam were involved in the murder.

Upon interrogation, Akbar confessed to his crime, police said.

According to the police, the accused had tied Asgar’s hands with rope and bludgeoned him to death with a stick and brick.