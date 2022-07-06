Assam

Assam: Man Beats Wife To Death Over Dowry In Tinsukia, 2 Held

As per reports, the victim woman, identified as Anjana Moran Gohain (45), was allegedly beaten to death by her husband while she was working in a paddy field.
Pratidin Time

A middle-aged woman was allegedly beaten to death by her own husband in Kakopathar under Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The incident was reported from Garhmatop village in Lajumpathar.

As per reports, the victim woman, identified as Anjana Moran Gohain (45), was allegedly beaten to death by her husband while she was working in a paddy field.

Later, villagers spotted the woman in an unconscious state and brought her home.

The woman’s father alleged that she was beaten to death for dowry.

Meanwhile, the accused husband, Shailen Gohain and their son, Bidyut Gohain were detained by the police for questioning.

