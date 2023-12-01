Assam: Man Behind Murder Of Kokrajhar Retired Engineer Arrested

Assam Police have successfully apprehended the malefactor behind the killing of a retired engineer recently in Kokrajhar district.
The accused, identified as Santu Kahar alias Shil, was nabbed during an operation in Cooch Behar district in West Bengal.
Kahar is accused of murdering the retired engineer and inflicting grievous injuries to his wife. The deceased man was identified as Tapan Chakravarty (70), and his wife, Madhumita Chakravarty (65).
The motive behind the murder is yet to be established.
On November 29, Kahar allegedly barged into their house in Bidhanpalli area and attacked the victim and his wife with a sharp object.
Both sustained serious injuries and were subsequently admitted to a hospital in Bongaigaon, however, Tapan unfortunately succumbed to his injuries, while his wife was undergoing treatment.
Tapan Chakraborty was a retired engineer of the agriculture department, while his wife Madhumita Chakraborty is a retired high school teacher.
The duo was by themselves in the house at the time of the attack. The son of the couple resides in Bengaluru, and their daughter resides in America.