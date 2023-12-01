3 Women Prisoners Escape From Mizoram Jail; Cops Issue Look-Out Notice

Mizoram Police has issued a lookout notice for three under-trial women prisoners who managed to escape from the confines of Aizawl's Central Women Jail in the early hours of Thursday, between 1 am and 2 am.
The escapees have been identified as follows:
Niengboi (33): Daughter of VT Kamboi from Churanchanpur
Lalruatsangi (28): Daughter of Vungkhansuan from Thuampui, Aizawl
Lalchhanmawii (42): Daughter of Lalvunga from Tuirial
The authorities are now urging the public to come forward with any information regarding their present location or any details that could aid the police in swiftly locating them.
If you have any information, please contact the Zonuam Police Outpost at 8794747295 or reach out to the nearest police station or outpost immediately