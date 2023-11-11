Assam

Assam Man Bludgeoned To Death By Son, Nephew In Duliajan

According to sources, the man was attacked with a brick and stick over a family dispute, resulting in his death. The deceased has been identified as Budhu Paharia.
A case of homicide has come into light in Siringkhat part II in Assam’s Duliajan wherein a man was bludgeoned to death by his son and nephew on Saturday night.

Following the incident, the accused son, namely Bijay paharia and nephew, Saun Paharia were arrested by police and further investigation was initiated.

Reportedly, a heated conflict arose among these three individuals following which the son and nephew brutally attacked the deceased.

Earlier in November 3, a son bludgeoned his father to death with brick and machete over a family dispute in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

