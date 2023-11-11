Assam: Senior TMC Leader Resigns From Party; Speculated To Join BJP

Dilip Sarma, a prominent member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Assam, has reportedly stepped down from his position within the party.
Sarma, who held the media responsibility for the Assam Trinamool Congress, arrived at the residence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday morning.
Speculations are rife that that Sarma, along with two other leaders from the Congress party, is expected to join the ruling BJP.
Earlier today, he Working President of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, Poritush Roy, has officially tendered his resignation from the party. This move follows closely on the heels of another prominent departure, as Suresh Borah, the former President of Nagaon District Congress, also parted ways with the party on Friday.
The resignation of both Poritush Roy and Suresh Borah holds particular significance as they have both expressed a keen interest in joining ruling BJP.
Suresh Borah had earlier resigned not just from his position but also from the primary membership of the Congress party. His departure was accompanied by a substantial number of supporters, underscoring the impact of these resignations on the local political landscape.