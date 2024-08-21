Assam Man Charged with Helping Bangladeshi Nationals Enter India

The Sukhsar police in South Salmara-Mankachar district of Assam on Tuesday arrested one Ali Hussain for allegedly helping Bangladeshi nationals illegally enter Assam.
The arrest follows the recent detention of a Bangladeshi woman by Dhubri police at Jogmaya Ghat for entering India illegally.
The woman, who was arrested two days ago, disclosed that brokers from Bangladesh and India had facilitated the infiltration of 16 Bangladeshi nationals into India through the open Sukhsar border.
She identified the brokers as Halim from Bangladesh and Ali from India.
This led the South Salmara-Mankachar district police to launch a manhunt for the brokers and the 16 individuals.
The police conducted a raid on Ali Hussain’s home in the Hajirhat area under Sukhsar police station, arrested him, and brought him before the court today. Following interrogation, the police charged him with smuggling livestock and facilitating the infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals.
Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Ali Hussain has denied the allegations, claiming that the charges are fabricated and that the police have falsely implicated him.