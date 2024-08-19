Bangladesh Woman Held In Dhubri Exposes Major Border Security Breach
A Bangladeshi woman held in Assam's Dhubri told authorities that 16 people illegally entered from the neighbouring country to India. Her explosive confession comes at a time when border security is at its peak amid the recent unrest in Bangladesh.
The woman was held by Dhubri Police, as per reports on Monday, from Jogmaya ghat in the district's Boro Bazar area. However, what she told officials afterwards has left everyone shocked.
The woman confessed before the police that as many as 16 Bangladeshi nationals have entered Dhubri. She said that the group took the water route to come to India and also mentioned that hand of two middlemen - Halim and Ali - in getting them here.
According to her, they were to be taken to Tamil Nadu from Assam where they would be settled. Meanwhile, based on her confession, the police have now launched an operation to locate the remaining members of the group and to apprehend the two middlemen.
Notably, the recent unrest in Bangladesh following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina led many to believe an influx was on the cards. However, security at the Indo-Bangladesh border was swiftly heightened to prevent such a scenario.