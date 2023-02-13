Assam: Man Charred to Death in Digboi, Family Suspect Murder

The situation turned tense in Assam’s Digboi after the charred body of a man was recovered from an abandoned house on Sunday night.

The body was recovered from an abandoned house at the Digboi Railway Station.

As per reports, the man had sustained serious burnt injuries and was rushed to the hospital after he was found on Monday morning. However, he breathed his last on his way to the hospital.

The deceased man has been identified as Soidul Islam, a resident of Area no 20 in Digboi.

On the other hand, Soidul’s death has been suspected to be a planned murder. As per Soidul’s family members, a man identified as Tipu, hailing from the same area is suspected to have set the hosue on fire to kill Soidul.

An FIR has been lodged by the family members of Soidul at the police station and an investigation has been launched.

