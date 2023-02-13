Enforcement Agencies Seize Worth Over Rs 36 Cr Ahead of Polls in Nagaland

Ahead of the state assembly election, an amount of approximately Rs 36 crores was seized by enforcement agencies till February 12, 2023, informed the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Nagaland on Monday.

As per the official release by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, cash seized was Rs 2,84,52,365. Indian-made foreign liquor (IMLF) seized was 40925.65 litres worth Rs 4,26,40,420.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer further informed through a press release that Drugs and Narcotics seized were 3.06 Kilograms worth Rs. 26,36,80,380.

Freebies and other items worth Rs 3,51,81,340 were also seized, informed the electoral officer through a press release.

It added that precious metal Silver weighing 0.02332 Kgs and worth Rs 1,664.882 was also seized.

As per information received, the following seizures were made on February 12, 2023, cash Rs 5,00,000, liquor 1211.05 litres worth Rs 3,53,630, and a total monetary value of Rs 8,53,630.

Notably, the monetary value of the seizures made by the various Enforcement Agencies till February 3, 2023, was Rs 28 crore.

