Miscreants Open Fire, Injure 2 In Sonari Along Assam-Nagaland Border

Unidentified miscreants opened fire at Assam's Sonari late on Sunday night creating a tense atmosphere in the region, reports emerged today.
As per preliminary reports, the incident took place at Kanubari tea estate in Sonari in the Charaideo district of Assam along the interstate border with Nagaland.
According to information received, the altercation was initiated by two Naga miscreants who arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire.
The miscreants were reportedly armed with country-made pistols and opened fire at the tea estate premises injuring two workers employed there.
The workers panicked after hearing the sounds of gunshots and came out in an attempt to flee, however, were hit and injured.
Those injured were identified as Dandu Mahali and Suresh Munda, informed officials.
One of the injured persons told reporters that the incident took place at around 8.30 pm. He said, "I was talking on the phone when the duo arrived on a motorcycle. The lights were out at the time and I was alongside him (other injured). They arrived and started shooting at us. We got scared and started running, but I was hit on my feet. We managed to save our lives somehow."