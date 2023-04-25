Assam: Man Critically Injured in Firing Over Land Dispute In karimganj

In yet another heinous incident that took place on Tuesday, four rounds of bullets were fired at a man at Ratabari village in Assam’s Karimganj district.

The victim identified as Motiur Rahman was fired by four rounds of bullet leaving him seriously injured.

According to sources, the incident took place over a land dispute.

Motiur Rahman was rushed to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in critical condition, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are trying to ascertain the identity of the assailants.

Earlier on April 16, several people got severe injuries after getting engaged in a violent clash over land disputes between two parties in Assam’s Goroimari.

The violent clash was a result of a long-standing land dispute between two parties. The exact details of the dispute were unclear, but it appeared that both parties was claiming ownership of the land in question.