Assam: Man Crushed to Death as Rock Falls on Him During Illegal Hill Excavation

A worker lost his life while conducting an illegal excavation of earth on a hill at Sonapur in Assam's Kamrup district on Monday, reports said.
The incident reportedly occurred at Sonapur's Diksak. The deceased worker has been identified as Arup Senapati, reports said.
According to sources, a huge rock from atop the hill fell upon the man and crushed him to death while he was excavating. The worker was engaged in excavating the land and transporting it on a vehicle bearing registration number AS01CC5328.
Further reports said that Arup was admitted to the Sonapur District Hospital in a critical condition after the incident occurred. However, later he was reportedly declared dead by the doctors.