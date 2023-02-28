Assam: Man Cuts Sister-In-Law to Pieces in Borholla

In yet another heinous incident, a man cut his own sister-in-law with a sharp tool in Borholla area of Jorhat in Assam.

The accused has been identified as Sajjan Paul.

Paul stabbed cut his sister-in-law named Rekha Shyam, into pieces.

The reason behind the murder is yet to be known.

Police are investigating into the matter.

There has been a drastic rise in murder cases in Assam. Recently, a woman in Silchar stabbed her husband mercilessly to death.

As per information received, the shocking incident took place at Kabiura Meherpur in Assam’s Silchar today. This comes amid the gruesome Shraddha Walkar-like murder in Guwahati that has left the entire state in shock.

The horrifying stabbing incident in Silchar came to the fore when the wife reached the Silchar Police to surrender after having committed the murder.

Silchar Police identified the culprit as Mappi Begum, the wife of the victim. Meanwhile, the husband, who was stabbed to death, was identified as Farmin Uddin Laskar.