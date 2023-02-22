Assam: Silchar Now Witnesses Guwahati-Like Murder

Amid an appalling rise in horrific murder cases in Assam, a woman in Silchar stabbed her husband mercilessly to death, reports emerged on Wednesday.

As per information received, the shocking incident took place at Kabiura Meherpur in Assam’s Silchar today. This comes amid the gruesome Shraddha Walkar-like murder in Guwahati that has left the entire state in shock.

The horrifying stabbing incident in Silchar came to the fore when the wife reached the Silchar Police to surrender after having committed the murder.

Silchar Police identified the culprit as Mappi Begum, the wife of the victim. Meanwhile, the husband, who was stabbed to death, was identified as Farmin Uddin Laskar.

Akin to the Guwahati murder, where police suspect prime accused Bondona Kalita to have been involved in extra-marital affairs, the police in Silchar also suspect that illicit relationship outside of her marriage was the reason behind the stabbing incident.

Further investigation into the matter has been launched by Silchar Police and they will charge the accused wife under relevant sections of the law.