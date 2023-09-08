Assam Man Dies After Being Struck By Lightning During Sleep

A 20-year-old man was tragically killed after being struck by lightning while he was in his sleep at his house located in Assam’s Chirang district.
The incident was reported from Ankorbari area on Thursday night when the region was witnessing a heavy downpour.
The deceased, identified as Bijoy Maduwa, was deep in his slumber when the lightning struck him, killing him instantly.
His lifeless body was discovered by his family members of Friday morning who immediately informed authorities.
Local police and the district magistrate reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.
Earlier this year amid heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms in the state, a mother and her daughter were killed after being struck by lightning in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Saturday.
The incident took place at Tinhuti village under Lekhapani police station in Tinsukia district, the police said, adding that the deceased were identified as Mamon Pange and Janmoti Pange.
Although, the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals, however, resident doctors declared them brought dead.