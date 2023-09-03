Odisha: 12 Killed, 14 Injured In Heavy Thunderstorms, Lightning

At least 12 people were killed and 14 others were reportedly injured due to heavy thunderstorms and lightning activities across Odisha on Saturday, according to the Special Relief Commissioner's (SRC) office.
The SRC office wrote on X confirming that eight cattle casualties were also reported from across the state after heavy thunder and lightning.
The SRC's post on X read, "Extreme thunderstorm and lightning activities across Odisha on September 2. 12 people died, 14 were injured, and 8 were cattle casualties."
The Special Relief Commissioner's office said that the department has also confirmed that an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be paid to the families of the victims and in the case of cattle deaths, assistance as admissible would be extended.
The SRC further informed via X that the most number of deaths were reported from Khurdha district where four people died, while two people were killed in Bolangir, and one casualty each was reported from Angul, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur and Puri districts on Saturday.
The coastal areas of Odisha, including the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, reported heavy downpours and lightning strikes. The lightning activities continued during the afternoon thundershower activities in Bhubaneswar and its neighbourhood.
It may be noted that the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange warning of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lighting for several districts, including Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khurda (including Cuttack city), and Cuttack (including Cuttack city). Also, a yellow alert was issued for rain, thunderstorms, and lightning for Malkangiri, Koraput, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur. People were also advised to stay indoors.
Meanwhile, IMD on Sunday announced that the cyclonic circulation is active over the North Bay of Bengal and a low-pressure area is likely to form in the next two days. The Met Department also issued an alert saying that several parts of Odisha are likely to experience enhanced activities in the next two days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely in some districts of the state until September 7, 2023.