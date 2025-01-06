Assam Man Dies by Suicide After Rs 12 Lakh Gambling Loss

A 27-year-old man from Katigorah, in Assam’s Cachar, tragically took his own life after succumbing to the crippling pressure of online gambling debts, leaving his family and community in shock.

The deceased, identified as Biswajit Malakar, was found dead at his residence in Siddeshwar Village on Sunday evening. The circumstances surrounding his death suggest that the mounting stress from his gambling losses led him to make the devastating decision. Biswajit had reportedly lost a staggering Rs 12 lakh in the past few days, which sources say pushed him to the brink.

Biswajit's body was discovered with a chip around his neck, a haunting indication of the extreme measures he took to escape his troubles. This was not his first attempt to end his life; family members had intervened on two prior occasions when he attempted suicide, rescuing him from the grips of despair. Sadly, this time, the pressures of his debts proved insurmountable.

The local police were alerted to the scene and quickly arrived to recover the body. It was subsequently sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Initial investigations have pointed to gambling debts as the primary cause behind the suicide, but authorities have pledged to carry out further inquiry to rule out any additional factors that may have contributed to his tragic end.

The devastating incident has sparked widespread concern about the rising problem of online gambling in the region, highlighting the dangerous toll it can take on vulnerable individuals.