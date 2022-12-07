Assam Man Dies After Getting Stuck in Crushing Machine in Dima Hasao

In a tragic incident, one person died after he got stuck inside crushing machine in Assam’s Dima Hasao on Wednesday.
According to sources, the terrible incident occurred at a factory in Panimur.
The deceased has been identified as Ashok Borsaikia hailing from Tinsukia.
Ashok was a former advisor of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) in Philbari region.
He visited the place for some work when the incident occurred.
