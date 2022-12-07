Assam Man Dies After Getting Stuck in Crushing Machine in Dima Hasao

In a tragic incident, one person died after he got stuck inside crushing machine in Assam’s Dima Hasao on Wednesday.

According to sources, the terrible incident occurred at a factory in Panimur.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Borsaikia hailing from Tinsukia.

Ashok was a former advisor of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) in Philbari region.

He visited the place for some work when the incident occurred.

Few months back, a tea worker severely injured while working at Fatemabad Tea Garden in Baksa.