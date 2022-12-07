Assam: Lumding Locals Allege Scam In Distribution Of PDS Rice

The situation turned tense in Assam’s Lumding on Wednesday after a scam emerged in the distribution of government funded and affordable food grains under the public distribution system (PDS) for the economically weaker sections of the society.

Beneficiaries of the government’s welfare scheme in Lumding in the Hojai district of Assam alleged that they were deprived from their sanctioned supply of rice.

According to reports, the allegations of fraud have been aimed at a businessman who went by the name Dutta, a resident of Last Colony.

Moreover, the locals demanded a full blown investigation into the incident by the food and civil supplies department of the government.

It may be noted that locals of Samaguri constituency in the Nagaon district of Assam on December 5 held protests outside the Mowamari Public Distribution System (PDS) outlet alleging inconsistency in the delivery of subsidized food grains.