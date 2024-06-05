Assam: Man Dies of Electrocution in Cachar

In a tragic and shocking incident, a man lost his life due to electrocution in Kalain Bhairabpur’s Block II village, located in Assam's Cachar district, on Tuesday night.
The deceased, identified as Nooru Uddin, was attempting to resolve a power glitch at his residence when he accidentally came in contact with live electrical wires. Despite the quick response from locals and family members, who rushed him to a nearby hospital, the resident doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.
The sudden and devastating incident has left Uddin's family and relatives in shock and mourning. This unfortunate event highlights a recurring issue in rural parts of the state, especially during the rainy season, where similar incidents have been on the rise.
The increasing frequency of such accidents underscores the urgent need for heightened awareness and preventive measures regarding electrical safety in rural areas. Local authorities and community leaders are urged to initiate awareness campaigns and improve infrastructure to prevent further tragedies.
The community is now rallying around Uddin's family, offering support and condolences during this difficult time.