Man Dies of Electrocution, Wife Critically Injured in Assam's Karimganj

In a tragic and shocking incident, a man lost his life due to electrocution following a short circuit inside his home, while his wife sustained grievous injuries in her attempt to rescue him. The incident occurred in Kazirbazar village in Barkatpur, located in Assam's Karimganj district.
The victim, Bijoy Roy, 36, reportedly suffered the fatal shock while charging his mobile phone. According to initial reports, a short circuit inside the house led to the electrocution. As Roy was electrocuted, his wife attempted to save him, but in the process, she also came into contact with the electricity and sustained severe injuries.
Neighbors alerted the local police, and emergency services rushed to the scene. Roy was declared dead on the spot, while his wife was taken to Karimganj Civil Hospital, where she is currently under critical medical observation.
The family members and relatives of the deceased are in shock over the sudden and devastating incident. Local police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the short circuit.
Bijoy Roy was a well-known figure in the village, and his untimely death has left the community in mourning. His wife’s condition remains critical, and the medical team is doing everything possible to stabilize her.