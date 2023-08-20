Assam: Man Dies Of Electrocution in Kampur

Tragedy struck Kampur's Darangial village in Assam as a laborer lost his life due to electrocution on Saturday night.
The unfortunate incident occurred while he was working on the Jal Jeevan Mission, connecting electricity during the night.
The deceased, identified as Anisur Rahman from Dhubri, met his untimely end after being struck by an electric wire. Police promptly arrived at the scene, retrieving the body and dispatching it for forensic examination in Nagaon.
This incident underscores the importance of safety measures and precautions when handling electrical work.
Earlier on August 14, a 10-year-old boy was tragically electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a high-voltage wire at Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district.
The deceased boy, identified as Sudarshan Bhuyan, was out playing with his friends near his residence when he came in contact with a high powered wire that was exposed on the ground and got electrocuted.
His friends quickly informed the elders who arrived at the scene soon after and rushed Sudarshan to a hospital. He was however declared dead on arrival, sources informed.