Assam: 10-Year-Old Electrocuted To Death While Playing Outside Home

A 10-year-old minor boy was tragically electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a high voltage wire at Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district.
The deceased boy, identified as Sudarshan Bhuyan, was out playing with his friends near his residence when he came in contact with a high powered wire that was exposed on the ground and got electrocuted.
His friends quickly informed the elders who arrived at the scene soon after and rushed Sudarshan to a hospital. He was however declared dead on arrival, sources informed.
A pall of gloom has descended in the region following the distressing incident.
Recently, a youth allegedly died of electrocution while performing maintenance work on an electric pole at Palashbari under Assam’s Kamrup district.
The deceased has been identified as one Amar Das, hailing from Gobardhan area in Chaygaon.
Sources said that Amar worked as a subordinate employee of the contractor assigned there. The situation took a tragic turn when, during the maintenance work, an electrical malfunction occurred, resulting in a sudden surge of electricity that fatally shocked Amar, killing him instantly.
Disturbingly, his lifeless body was left dangling from the pole for over an hour before help arrived. Locals alleged that the power supply was not cut off during the time he was working, leading to his untimely death.