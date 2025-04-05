Assam: Man Falls from Thrill Ride at Lumding Fair, Suffers Severe Injuries

A tragic accident occurred at a fair organized on the occasion of Shitala Puja in Assam's Lumding. A man reportedly fell from a thrill ride named "Tsunami", sustaining severe injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened due to the individual’s failure to properly secure the seatbelt.

The injured person was immediately rescued and rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. However, his identity has not yet been ascertained.

The annual Basanta Mela is being organized in Lumding on the occasion of the Shitala Bari Puja at Harulongfar from April 1. Unfortunately, the mishap took place within the fair premises, raising concerns over the safety of amusement rides.

Following the incident, discussions have emerged among conscious citizens regarding the security measures of the rides at such public events.