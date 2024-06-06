Assam: Man Falls into Open Pit at Jio Tower Installation Site, Dies

In a tragic incident, a person lost his life after falling into an open pit in Dhekiajuli in Assam's Sonitpur district, reports said on Thursday.
The deceased person has been identified as Birsa Barhoi, a resident of Dhekiajuli's Bhutpara, sources informed.
According to the information received, the pit was dug to install a Jio telephone tower. Further, there were no barricades placed around the pit, leading to this unfortunate accident, sources added.
Following the incident, the locals have urged authorities to take immediate measures to ensure the safety of such work sites to prevent further mishaps.