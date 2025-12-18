Assam Man Falls onto Train, Electrocuted by 25,000-Volt Line

A tragic incident took place on Wednesday evening at the FurkatingRailway Junction overbridge, where a man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, was reportedly pushed off the bridge, causing his death on the spot.

According to reports from residents, the man was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. However, more alarmingly, allegations have emerged suggesting that he may have been deliberately pushed off the railway overbridge.

According to sources, the man fell onto the railway tracks and came into contact with a 25,000-volt high-tension overhead electric line, causing fatal electrocution. The person sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Soon after the incident, residents and railway staff rushed to the spot upon noticing the fallen body on the tracks. Railway operations in the vicinity were reportedly affected for a brief period as officials worked to secure the area and prevent further danger. The authorities were immediately informed, and police personnel arrived at the scene to initiate preliminary inquiries.

The body was later recovered and shifted to GBM Nursing Home in Golaghat for necessary medico-legal procedures, including post-mortem examination, which is expected to shed light on the exact cause of death and possible injuries sustained before the fall.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, including allegations that the victim was deliberately pushed from the overbridge. The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed.