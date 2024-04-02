Assam Man Fatally Attacks Woman, Her Child With Axe; Later Kills Self

In a harrowing incident that has rocked the community, a man reportedly fatally attacked a woman and her 3-year-old child with an axe before taking his own life in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Monday night.
The incident was reported from Agrakuchi area in the district.
The accused, identified as Babu Paharia, allegedly entered the victim’s residence and carried out the gruesome assault, resulting in the tragic deaths of both the woman and her child, who were neighbors of the assailant.
The husband of the victim was reportedly absent during the incident.
Local authorities swiftly responded to the scene following the distressing event, launching an investigation into the matter.