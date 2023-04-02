Assam Man Found Dead In Meghalaya Coal Mine

A youth from Assam was found dead in at a coal mine in Meghalaya under mysterious circumstances, several reports emerged on Sunday.

According to information received, the deceased was a resident of Lanka in Assam and was employed as a labourer at a coal mine in the neighbouring state of Meghalaya.

The deceased was identified as Ibrahim Ali, a resident of Kaki in Lanka in the Hojai district of Assam. As per reports, he fell from a height of 100 feet to his death while working at the coal mine.

However, there were no signs of injuries on his body, except a slash on his neck, purportedly from a sharp weapon, raising further suspicions.

Meanwhile, a complaint was registered at the Kaki Police Station in Lanka in connection with the matter by the family of the victim. Police have assured a proper investigation will be conducted on the death of Ibrahim Ali.

Earlier on March 31, a man hailing from Assam was mysteriously found dead in Meghalaya. According to information, the deceased man, identified as one Mintu Bora, hailed from Kohuatoli area at Batadrava under Nagaon district.

It was learned that Mintu had gone to Meghalaya with his brother-in-law three days ago for a new job in a cement company. His lifeless body was found at his company-allotted quarter in Meghalaya yesterday night. The reason behind his death is yet to be established.

Meanwhile, Mintu’s family alleged that the brother-in-law was behind the murder. The police were informed of the incident.

Searching for good jobs outside the state of Assam has turned into a nightmare these days amid back to back missing cases being reported, of late.

While a shocking incident also came to the fore where two persons from Assam’s Tinsukia went missing after they went to Kerela in search of a good job placement.

The two persons identified as Juna Aao (39) and Sonu Tanti (40), were the residents of Gakherbheti village under the Talap police outpost in Doomdooma.