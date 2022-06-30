Assam: Man Found Dead on Railway Tracks in Mariani

A body of a person has been recovered from a railway track in Jorhat district of Assam on Thursday.

The body has been recovered from the Selenghat railway track passing through Lukhurakhon village in Mariani town. The identity of the deceased has not been known as of now.

According to sources, the incident occurred on Wednesday night after the person was hit by a speeding train.

The police had reached the spot after being informed about the incident this morning.

An investigation is underway into the incident.