Assam: Man Found Hanging; Family Alleges Murder Conspiracy By In-Laws

A shocking incident has unfolded at Bilaspur in Assam’s Kokrajhar district where the family of the victim has accused his in-laws of orchestrating his murder.
According to reports, the deceased identified as Rahman Ali was lured from his home late at night by his in-laws and subsequently killed.
A mason by profession the victim had been married to Tajima Begum from the same village, for the past two years. Reports indicate that the couple had been experiencing marital discord recently. The victim’s family alleges that Tajima Begum was involved in an illicit relationship, which may have contributed to the tragic turn of events.
According to the allegations, Rahman Ali was summoned under false pretences, only to be murdered and the crime then staged as suicide.
The Bilaspur police arrived at the scene and recovered the body. The case is currently under investigation, with police working to uncover the full details surrounding this heinous crime.
Meanwhile, sensation erupted in Assam’s Charaideo district on Tuesday following the mysterious death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, reports said.
The deceased was identified as Kartik Urang, a former student leader and the President of BJP’s Borhat Sah Morcha.
The family members of Urang stated that he was missing since 9 pm on Monday. His body was recovered from the Balijan River today.
The BJP leader’s body had clear marks of brutal injuries, after which the family and BJP Yuva Morcha alleged that this was a case of planned murder.