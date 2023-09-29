Assam: Man Found With His Hands Cut In Cachar

In a sensational incident that took place at Gumra Grant in Assam’s Cachar district, a youth was rescued from a paddy field, with his hands cut on Friday.
According to sources, the young man identified as Sayem Uddin was found lying in a field, full of blood by the locals.
Thereafter, the locals called the police and informed them every detail of the case.
The situation surrounding the entire incident is still not unfolded properly. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.
Sayem Uddin was sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition for medical treatment.
Further details awaited.