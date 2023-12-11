Assam: Man from Karimganj Found Dead in Silchar; Family Allege Kidnap & Murder

In a sensational incident, the body of a person hailing from Assam’s Karimganj district was found dead in Cachar district, reports said on Monday.
According to sources, a man identified as Mitu Biswas who was a driver by profession went missing on Saturday. He was a resident of Bipinpal Road in Karimganj, reports said.
After the man was untraceable, his family members lodged a missing complaint at the Karimganj Police Station. However, on Sunday night, Mitu’s body was reportedly recovered lying at the Ramnagar Bypass.
According to information, Mitu’s body was witnessed by some passersby after which the police were informed. The police then reached the spot and sent the body to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for post-mortem reports.
On the other hand, the family members of Mitu Biswas have leveled serious allegations of kidnap and murder. According to the family members, unidentified miscreants abducted Biswas and took him to Silchar where he was killed and his vehicle was stolen, sources said.
Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the mysterious incident.