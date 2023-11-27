Missing Woman Found Dead In Assam's Jorhat

A middle-aged woman, who had been missing since the past few days, was found dead on a road in Assam's Jorhat district on Monday morning.
Sources have revealed that the woman had been missing for the last 11 days, and her lifeless body was discovered at Johat bypass. The grim discovery has deeply saddened the people in the nearby community.
The deceased has been identified as Rupjyoti Bora, a resident of Sarala Nagar in Jorhat.
The cause of her untimely demise is yet to be established. Local police have been informed of the incident.
Recently, in Guwahati, a mutilated corpse of a man was found near the railway tracks in the Gotanagar region of Guwahati city.
There were suspicions that the man passed away as a result of being struck by a fast-moving train, sources said. The grim discovery shocked nearby locals as the body was completely mutilated as a result of the accident.
The deceased man has been identified as Namal Kumar, a resident of Sundarbari in Jalukbari locality.