Assam: Man gets 10 Years Imprisonment for Sexually Abusing Minor

The Court of Special Judge in Assam's Hailakandi district has sentenced a man to ten years of rigorous imprisonment and fined with Rs 20,000. The man has been punished for sexually abusing an 11-year-old minor boy four years ago.

The convict identified as Piyar Uddin Laskar booked under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment by the Special Judge of the Hailakandi court Sanjoy Hazarika.

According to the reports, the incident occurred on June 5, 2018. An FIR was lodged by the father of the minor boy who was sexually abused by the man in the Lala Rural College campus in Hailakandi district.

A case bearing number no-212/2018 was registered at Lala police station against Laskar under the Section 377 of IPC, read with Section 4 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

Lala police had arrested the man and submitted the charge sheet before the court on June 30, 2018.

