Assam: Tragic Incident on Goru Bihu, 1 Drowns in Biswanath

Amid Rongali Bihu celebrations, a tragic incident has cast a shadow of gloom in Biswanath Chariali in Assam.

One person drowned in Ojlasuti River after a strong current of the water swept him away while bathing his cows on the occasion of Goru Bihu on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Nitul Saikia.

The incident took place at Gorehagi village while Saikia was trying to cross the river after bathing cows.

Locals of the area rescued the body after conducting search operations in a boat.

