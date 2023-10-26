Assam Man Goes Missing in Bengaluru; Family Calls For Help

In a sensational incident, a man from Assam’s Gohpur has gone missing in Bengaluru, reports emerged.
According to sources, the man identified as Pradip Baruah had gone to Bengaluru for work over a year ago. Pradip was a resident of Kharonijaan in Gohpur.
In a mysterious turn of events, according to Pradip’s wife Krishna Saikia Baruah, on October 15, a man who identified himself as a resident of Sivasagar called her up and informed that her husband sustained injuries.
However, upon being contacted again, the number was found switch off and until this day no contact has been made with the mysterious man who was on the phone.
Pradip’s wife approached the Gohpur police for help after she received the mysterious phone call. She has also released a number for people of Bengaluru for contacting her upon receiving any information about her husband.
The phone number which may be contacted is: 9954615133