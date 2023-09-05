Assam: Storm Leaves Trail Of Destruction In Titabar and Golaghat

A heavy storm swept through Titabar in Assam’s Jorhat on Monday night, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.
Several locations in different areas bore the brunt of the tempest, resulting in damage to infrastructure and the loss of electricity poles.
The aftermath of this storm has disrupted travel and power supply in the affected areas, causing inconvenience to residents.
In Golaghat, a similar storm wreaked havoc during the early hours of Tuesday. The extensive damage caused by the storm included the uprooting of trees in areas like Padumoni and Dhekial villages.
The storm also destroyed power-bearing poles. As a consequence, power supply has been disrupted in various locations, compounding the challenges faced by the residents.
Both Titabar and Golaghat are now grappling with the aftermath of these severe storms, with authorities working diligently to restore normalcy to the affected areas and provide relief to those impacted by the damage and power outages.