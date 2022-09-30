Assam: Man Hacked to Death by Unidentified Miscreants in Teok

In a sensational incident, a person was brutally murdered by unidentified miscreants in Assam’s Jorhat district.

The bloodied body was recovered from Dulakaxoria village in Teok on Thursday night.

The person has been identified as Bhodro Bora.

According to reports, unidentified assailants hacked Bora to death while he was on his way back home after selling wood.

The police have launched an investigation into the case. However, the police have not yet received any inputs regarding the murderer.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to the Jorhat Medical College & Hospital.