Assam: Man Held for Attacking School Headmaster in Doom Dooma

In a sensational incident, the police have apprehended a man for allegedly attacking the headmaster of a school in Doom Dooma in Assam’s Tinsukia district.
As per reports, the victim identified as Tralukya Dhadhumia, the headmaster of No 1 Doom Dooma Na Gaon Kuhipath Primary School was physically attacked by a person named Nipen Baruah.
According to the headmaster’s statement, Nipen Baruah had been demanding rice provided under the mid-day meal scheme that was meant for the students. Reportedly, he wanted a bag of rice and when the headmaster denied it, Nipen attacked him with sharp weapons leaving him injured.
Post the incident, the headmaster lodged an FIR at the police station after which Nipen was apprehended.
Meanwhile, the Phillobari Regional Committee of the All Assam Primary TET Qualified Teachers' Society has condemned the incident and demanded the strictest punishment to the accused. They have also urged the police to provide security to the teacher’s community.