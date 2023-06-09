Assam: North Lakhimpur School Headmaster Suspended After DC’s Surprise Visit

The headmaster of a school in Assam’s North Lakhimpur district was placed under suspension on Friday for her irregular attendance in school.
The Deputy Commissioner of North Lakhimpur district, Sumit Sattawan, made a surprise visit to Kimin Ex Colony Primary School after which he noticed the irregular attendance of the headmaster and an assistant teacher.
Although the classes started from 7.30 am however, till 9.30 am, the headmaster, identified as Ivarani Chetia, and the assistant teacher, Bitupan Saikia, did not arrive at the school. During the sudden visit, the DC learned that they had been mostly irregular in attending the school.
It has come to the fore that the headmaster's name was embroiled in the corruption of mid-day meals.