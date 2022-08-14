Assam Man Held For Suspected Uxoricide

A man was arrested in Assam’s Kokrajhar district for allegedly murdering his wife.

The accused husband has been identified as Baser Ali, while his wife has been identified as one Manowara Bibi, both residents of Gossaigaon.

According to reports, Manowara was found dead at her house. Her family accused her husband of murdering her, adding that there had been family issues going on between the two.

They also accused the husband of domestic abuse.

Following the incident, the accused was detained by local police for questioning.

Further investigation is on.