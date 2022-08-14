20 ITBP Personnel Awarded Service Medals

20 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force personnel have been awarded various service medals on the occasion of Independence Day.

The medals include six police gallantry medals, three President's police medal for distinguished service and 11 police medals for meritorious service.

Those awarded the bravery medals are Assistant Commandants (ACs) Prabhat Mukul Martin Minz and Amit Kumar, Assistant Sub Inspector Kuldip Raj, Head Constable Hamesh Kumar and Constables Brahm Chandra and Shakti Kumar.

They have been awarded for undertaking two separate operations against Naxals in Chhattisgarh, according to an official spokesperson.

The ITBP is tasked to guard the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.