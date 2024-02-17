Dhemaji

Assam: Jonai Man Dies On Spot After Car Gets Hit By Train

The car was dragged for over 200 meters after being hit by Lachit Express, killing the driver inside on the spot.
The driver of a car died on the spot in a tragic mishap in Assam's Dhemaji on Saturday after being hit by a speeding train.

The accident took place in the Jonai subdivision of the Dhemaji district of Assam. According to reports, an Alto car which drove onto the tracks was hit by a train.

The car was dragged for over 200 meters after being hit by Lachit Express, killing the driver inside on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Arup Sonowal, a resident of Medela Kachari village in the Jonai subdivision.

