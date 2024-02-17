Assam: Jonai Man Dies On Spot After Car Gets Hit By Train

The driver of a car died on the spot in a tragic mishap in Assam's Dhemaji on Saturday after being hit by a speeding train.
The accident took place in the Jonai subdivision of the Dhemaji district of Assam. According to reports, an Alto car which drove onto the tracks was hit by a train.
The car was dragged for over 200 meters after being hit by Lachit Express, killing the driver inside on the spot.
The deceased was identified as Arup Sonowal, a resident of Medela Kachari village in the Jonai subdivision.