Dhemaji Firing: Assam Govt Announces Rs. 5 Lakh Ex Gratia to Kin of Deceased

HCM @himantabiswa has conveyed that the next of kin of the victims of Dhemaji firing incident - Boga Chutia and Monitu Gogoi will be given ex gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each. The injured persons, Shri Jagat Gogoi and Sri Puspa Gogoi will be given Rs. 1 lakh each. @PradanBaruah…