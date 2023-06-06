Dhemaji Firing: Assam Govt Announces Rs. 5 Lakh Ex Gratia to Kin of Deceased

The Assam Government has announced ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to the next kin of the victims killed in the Dhemaji firing incident. This was informed by education minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday.
He said that the kin of the deceased, Boga Chutia and Monitu Gogoi, will be given ex gratia of Rs. 5 lakh while the injured, Jagat Gogoi and Puspa Gogoi, will be given Rs. 1 lakh each.
He further said that Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has informed MP Praban Baruah that three persons have been arrested in connection with the firing.
It may be mentioned that, two persons were killed while two others were left injured in a shooting incident that occurred in Dhemaji this morning. The incident was reported from Panbari area along the Assam-Arunachal border in Dhemaji.
According to sources, the attack was perpetrated by miscreants hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, however, there has been no official confirmation of the same.