Assam: Man Killed, Body Stashed In Sack And Thrown In River

In a shocking incident reported from Assam's Srirampur, assailants murdered a person, put the body in a sack and threw it away in the River.
Reports on Sunday claimed that the incident took place at Srirampur village in the Hatidhura tehsil of the Kokrajhar district of Assam. The body of the deceased was found around seven days after the murder took place.
According to reports, the body floated up after seven days and was found in a half-decayed condition.
Meanwhile, the deceased has been identified as one Ajit Kumar Bosak, a resident of Simultapu village in the Gossaigaon subdivision of the Kokrajhar district.
Prima facie, officials are terming it a case of stabbing as the body bore injury marks and slashes made with a sharp weapon. Moreover, the face of the deceased was disfigured and officials suspect that after the murder, the assailants also threw acid on the face.
Meanwhile, allegations have come up against one Mahendra Das who has been accused of committing the crime under the influence of alcohol.
On the other hand, the police have launched an investigation in the matter and have made an apprehension in connection with the matter. The police have detained one Shankar Das.